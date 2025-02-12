Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for February 12, 2025: Get Free Skins, Diamonds, and More

Garena has released new redeem codes for Free Fire Max players in India. These codes offer exciting free rewards like gun skins, glue walls, pets, characters, bundles, and diamonds.

Since Free Fire is banned in India, many players are still enjoying Free Fire Max, which is active and regularly updated.

What are Redeem Codes?

Redeem codes are unique codes provided by Garena that give players free in-game items, which would normally cost real money. However, these codes are only valid for a short time, so players need to use them before they expire.

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for Today (February 12, 2025):

1. ZZATXB24QES8

2. U8S47JGJH5MG

3. HFNSJ6W74Z48

4. V44ZX8Y7GJ52

5. FF9MJ31CXKRG

6. VNY3MQWNKEGU

7. FFBCLY4LNC4B

8. WD2ATK3ZEA55

9. FF5XZSZM6LEF

10. FFBCJVGJJ6VP

11. FFBCRT7PT5DE

12. FFB4CVTBG7VK

13. TFX9J3Z2RP64

14. RD3TZK7WME65

15. F8YC4TN6VKQ9

16. FFIC33NTEUKA

17. XN7TP5RM3K49

18. ZRW3J4N8VX56

19. FFGTYUO4K5D1

20. V4W8X3Y7Z2A6B0C

21. T9U3V7W2X5Y1Z4A

22. K3L7M2N6P1Q5R8S

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes:

1. Visit the Free Fire Max Redemption Website.

2. Log in using your Facebook, Google, or Twitter account.

3. Enter the redeem code in the provided box.

4. Click ‘Redeem’ to claim your reward.

5. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail.