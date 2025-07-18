Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 18, 2025: Unlock Free Skins, Emotes & More

Garena has released the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 18, 2025. These 12-character alphanumeric codes can unlock free rewards like premium costumes, weapon skins, emotes, loot crates, and more — without spending diamonds.

These codes are limited to the first 500 users, so be quick!

Redeem Codes for Free Fire Max (July 18, 2025)

X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W

Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I

U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F

A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K

M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A

P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E

V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F

H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W

B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G

F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N

R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A

T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S

E6W8R1T3Y5U7I9O

N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q

D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes:

Visit: reward.ff.garena.com

Log in via your account (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, etc.)

Paste your code in the text box and click ‘Confirm’

Your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours

Note: Guest accounts are not eligible for code redemption.

Why Free Fire Max is Popular in India

After the ban on the original Free Fire, Free Fire Max became a top choice for Indian gamers. It offers improved graphics, smoother gameplay, and exciting events. These redeem codes further enhance the experience by giving free premium items.

Rewards You Can Unlock: