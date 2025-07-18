  • Menu
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 18, 2025: Unlock Free Skins, Emotes & More

x

Highlights

Get the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 18, 2025. Unlock free rewards like gun skins, emotes, outfits, loot crates, and more. Limited-time codes—grab them fast!

Garena has released the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 18, 2025. These 12-character alphanumeric codes can unlock free rewards like premium costumes, weapon skins, emotes, loot crates, and more — without spending diamonds.

These codes are limited to the first 500 users, so be quick!

Redeem Codes for Free Fire Max (July 18, 2025)

  • X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W
  • Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I
  • U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F
  • A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K
  • M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A
  • P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E
  • V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F
  • H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W
  • B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G
  • F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N
  • R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A
  • T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S
  • E6W8R1T3Y5U7I9O
  • N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q
  • D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes:

  • Visit: reward.ff.garena.com
  • Log in via your account (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, etc.)
  • Paste your code in the text box and click ‘Confirm’
  • Your rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours
  • Note: Guest accounts are not eligible for code redemption.
  • Why Free Fire Max is Popular in India

After the ban on the original Free Fire, Free Fire Max became a top choice for Indian gamers. It offers improved graphics, smoother gameplay, and exciting events. These redeem codes further enhance the experience by giving free premium items.

Rewards You Can Unlock:

  • Exclusive Rebel Academy outfits & premium skins
  • Powerful Revolt Weapon Loot Crates
  • Diamond Vouchers for in-game purchases
  • Temporary power-ups and visual upgrades
  • Stay tuned daily for updated redeem codes and keep checking early to grab your freebies!
