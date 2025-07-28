Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 28, 2025 – Claim Gold, Diamonds, Skins

Garena Free Fire Max has again released new redeem codes forJuly 28, 2025. Players can use these codes to get free rewards like gold, diamonds, weapon skins, and characters.

The codes are available for a limited time.

Redeem Codes:

GHTY89VCX2LK

BVCX45LKJHG6

LKJH78GFDSA3

POIU12MNBVCX

TREW90QAZXCV

YUIO34LKJMNB

ASDF67GHJKL9

ZXCV23BNMLKP

HJKL56POIUYT

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

MNBV34ASDFZX

LKJH67QWERTB

POIU90ZXCVNM

TREW23ASDFGH

YUIO56BNMLKJ

How to Redeem:

1. Visit the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption site.

2. Log in with your Facebook, Google, or X (Twitter) account.

3. Enter the code and submit.

4. Rewards will be sent to your in-game mail.

Diamonds and gold go to your wallet. Other items will appear in the Vault tab.



