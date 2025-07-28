Live
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 28, 2025 – Claim Gold, Diamonds, Skins
Highlights
Check out the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 28, 2025.
Garena Free Fire Max has again released new redeem codes forJuly 28, 2025. Players can use these codes to get free rewards like gold, diamonds, weapon skins, and characters.
The codes are available for a limited time.
Redeem Codes:
GHTY89VCX2LK
BVCX45LKJHG6
LKJH78GFDSA3
POIU12MNBVCX
TREW90QAZXCV
YUIO34LKJMNB
ASDF67GHJKL9
ZXCV23BNMLKP
HJKL56POIUYT
QWER89ASDFGH
BNML12ZXCVBN
CVBN45QWERTY
GFDS78POIUAS
JHGF01LKJHGF
MNBV34ASDFZX
LKJH67QWERTB
POIU90ZXCVNM
TREW23ASDFGH
YUIO56BNMLKJ
How to Redeem:
1. Visit the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption site.
2. Log in with your Facebook, Google, or X (Twitter) account.
3. Enter the code and submit.
4. Rewards will be sent to your in-game mail.
Diamonds and gold go to your wallet. Other items will appear in the Vault tab.
