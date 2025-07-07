Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 7, 2025 – Get Free Rewards Now!

Garena gave new codes today. Use codes to get cool prizes. Prizes are clothes, diamonds, and power boosts.

Use codes fast. They do not last long.

Here are the codes:

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

FFYNC9V2FTNN

XF4SWKCH6KY4

FFDMNSW9KG2

FFNGY7PP2NWC

FFKSY7PQNWHG

FFNFSXTPVQZ9

FVTCQK2MFNSK

FFM4X2HQWCVK

FFMTYKQPFDZ9

FFPURTQPFDZ9

FFNRWTQPFDZ9

NPTF2FWSPXN9

RDNAFV2KX2CQ

FF6WN9QSFTHX

FF4MTXQPFDZ9

FFMTYQPXFGX6

FFRSX4CYHXZ8

FFDMNQX9KGX2

FFSGT9KNQXT6

XF4S9KCW7KY2

FFPURTXQFKX3

FFYNCXG2FNT4

QWER89ASDFGH

BNML12ZXCVBN

CVBN45QWERTY

GFDS78POIUAS

JHGF01LKJHGF

FFMC2SJLZ3AW

How to use codes:

Go to the Free Fire Max website.

Log in with Facebook or Google.

Copy a code.

Paste the code in the box.

Click submit.

Your prize will come to your game mailbox. Diamonds and gold will be added to your game.



