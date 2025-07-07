Live
- Lokesh to inaugurate VR High School today
- AIKS urges Minister to establish tobacco procurement centre in Nandyal
- Bengaluru Court Imposes Gag Order On Kamal Haasan Over Controversial Kannada Language Remarks
- Maharashtra Coast On High Alert As Navy Radar Detects Unidentified Vessel Near Revdanda
- 1980 batch alumni reunion in Valmikipuram
- MLC presents awards to meritorious children of journalists
- SVIMS workers end protest following assurance on key demands
- Bengaluru Traffic Nightmare! Resident’s Viral Reddit Post Exposes City’s Infrastructure Collapse
- BC meet echoes strong call for unity, leadership
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 7, 2025 – Get Free Rewards Now!
Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 7, 2025 – Get Free Rewards Now!
Unlock free rewards in Garena Free Fire Max with the latest redeem codes for July 7, 2025.
Garena gave new codes today. Use codes to get cool prizes. Prizes are clothes, diamonds, and power boosts.
Use codes fast. They do not last long.
Here are the codes:
GXFT7YNWTQSZ
FFYNC9V2FTNN
XF4SWKCH6KY4
FFDMNSW9KG2
FFNGY7PP2NWC
FFKSY7PQNWHG
FFNFSXTPVQZ9
FVTCQK2MFNSK
FFM4X2HQWCVK
FFMTYKQPFDZ9
FFPURTQPFDZ9
FFNRWTQPFDZ9
NPTF2FWSPXN9
RDNAFV2KX2CQ
FF6WN9QSFTHX
FF4MTXQPFDZ9
FFMTYQPXFGX6
FFRSX4CYHXZ8
FFDMNQX9KGX2
FFSGT9KNQXT6
XF4S9KCW7KY2
FFPURTXQFKX3
FFYNCXG2FNT4
QWER89ASDFGH
BNML12ZXCVBN
CVBN45QWERTY
GFDS78POIUAS
JHGF01LKJHGF
FFMC2SJLZ3AW
How to use codes:
Go to the Free Fire Max website.
Log in with Facebook or Google.
Copy a code.
Paste the code in the box.
Click submit.
Your prize will come to your game mailbox. Diamonds and gold will be added to your game.