Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 27 — Get Free Rewards!

Garena Free Fire Max offers new redeem codes on June 27 that players can use to get free outfits, diamonds, and other game rewards. The codes work for a limited time and have limited uses.

Garena Free Fire Max has shared new redeem codes for June 27. Use these codes to get free outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and power-ups in the game.

Redeem Codes (June 27):

  • FFM5-2H8Q-NAE6
  • T6JU-8C1R-FB90
  • N8WI-LKJ5-MQDA
  • PLMJ-Z1XE-QWAS
  • 0OIK-7YTG-BNVC
  • E45R-TGBN-MKJH
  • ZXC1-VBNM-PLKH
  • VCS9-8QWR-TYUI
  • GHJK-7YUI-REWD
  • BNMK-LP0O-IUYT
  • FBNJ-7YHG-REWA
  • ASZX-PLMN-KIUY
  • TGBV-CDE3-WASX
  • LKJH-GFDS-MNVC
  • IUYT-RFDE-SWQZ
  • QWER-TYUI-PLMN
  • MNBV-CXZL-KJHG
  • ZXCV-ASDF-GHJK
  • RTYU-HGFD-WSAZ
  • YUIO-PMNB-VCXZ
  • HJGF-DERT-WQAZ
  • KLOP-MNBG-HYTR
  • XCVB-NMAS-QWER

How to Redeem Codes

1. Visit the official Garena Free Fire Max rewards website.

2. Log in using Facebook, X, Google, or VK.

3. Copy a code from the list and paste it into the box.

4. Click confirm to get your rewards.

5. The rewards will appear in your in-game mailbox. Diamonds or gold are added instantly.

What You Can Get

You can unlock items like:

  • Rebel Academy outfits
  • Weapon Loot Crates
  • Diamond Vouchers
  • Other cool items

Each code can only be used 500 times per day and lasts for 12 hours. Use the codes fast before they expire!

