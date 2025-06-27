Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 27 — Get Free Rewards!

Garena Free Fire Max has shared new redeem codes for June 27. Use these codes to get free outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and power-ups in the game.

Redeem Codes (June 27):

FFM5-2H8Q-NAE6

T6JU-8C1R-FB90

N8WI-LKJ5-MQDA

PLMJ-Z1XE-QWAS

0OIK-7YTG-BNVC

E45R-TGBN-MKJH

ZXC1-VBNM-PLKH

VCS9-8QWR-TYUI

GHJK-7YUI-REWD

BNMK-LP0O-IUYT

FBNJ-7YHG-REWA

ASZX-PLMN-KIUY

TGBV-CDE3-WASX

LKJH-GFDS-MNVC

IUYT-RFDE-SWQZ

QWER-TYUI-PLMN

MNBV-CXZL-KJHG

ZXCV-ASDF-GHJK

RTYU-HGFD-WSAZ

YUIO-PMNB-VCXZ

HJGF-DERT-WQAZ

KLOP-MNBG-HYTR

XCVB-NMAS-QWER

How to Redeem Codes

1. Visit the official Garena Free Fire Max rewards website.

2. Log in using Facebook, X, Google, or VK.

3. Copy a code from the list and paste it into the box.

4. Click confirm to get your rewards.

5. The rewards will appear in your in-game mailbox. Diamonds or gold are added instantly.

What You Can Get

You can unlock items like:

Rebel Academy outfits

Weapon Loot Crates

Diamond Vouchers

Other cool items

Each code can only be used 500 times per day and lasts for 12 hours. Use the codes fast before they expire!