Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 26, 2025 – Get Free Diamonds, Skins & More
Get the latest Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 26, 2025.
Garena Free Fire Max has given new redeem codes for today, May 26. You can use these codes to get free rewards like diamonds, gun skins, outfits, and more.
These codes are free and only work for a short time. So, use them quickly!
Today's Free Redeem Codes
Here are the codes you can use today:
FYUIOP456QWERT12
FSDFGH901AZXCVB3
FCVBNM789POIUYT0
FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6
FKLJHG890ASDFGH2
FLKJHG890FDSAQW5
FTREWQ901YUIOP23
FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8
FMNBVC012ZXASDF3
FHGFDS234AZXCVB7
FVBNMC678LKJHGF9
FJKLPO123MNBVC67
FXCVBN234LKJHGF5
FBNMKL456ASDFGY2
FMLKJH567QWERTY9
How to Use the Codes
Go to this website: https://reward.ff.garena.com
Log in with Facebook, Google, VK, or Twitter (X)
Copy one code from above and paste it in the box
Click on the Confirm button
You will get your reward in the game’s mailbox
Important Tips
Each code works one time only
Codes expire fast, so don’t wait
You must use a linked account (not a guest account)
Some codes may only work in some countries