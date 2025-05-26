Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 26, 2025 – Get Free Diamonds, Skins & More

Garena Free Fire Max has given new redeem codes for today, May 26. You can use these codes to get free rewards like diamonds, gun skins, outfits, and more.

These codes are free and only work for a short time. So, use them quickly!

Today's Free Redeem Codes

Here are the codes you can use today:

FYUIOP456QWERT12

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FCVBNM789POIUYT0

FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6

FKLJHG890ASDFGH2

FLKJHG890FDSAQW5

FTREWQ901YUIOP23

FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

FMNBVC012ZXASDF3

FHGFDS234AZXCVB7

FVBNMC678LKJHGF9

FJKLPO123MNBVC67

FXCVBN234LKJHGF5

FBNMKL456ASDFGY2

FMLKJH567QWERTY9

How to Use the Codes

Go to this website: https://reward.ff.garena.com

Log in with Facebook, Google, VK, or Twitter (X)

Copy one code from above and paste it in the box

Click on the Confirm button

You will get your reward in the game’s mailbox

Important Tips

Each code works one time only

Codes expire fast, so don’t wait

You must use a linked account (not a guest account)

Some codes may only work in some countries



