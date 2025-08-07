Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (August 7, 2025) – Claim Free Diamonds, Skins & Rewards

Free Fire MAX is a better version of the original Free Fire game. It has high-quality graphics, smooth gameplay, and extra rewards. The old Free Fire was banned in India in 2022, but Free Fire MAX is still available on the Play Store and App Store.

Why Use Redeem Codes?

These are free gift codes from Garena. You can use them to get:

Free diamonds

Skins and outfits

Strong weapons

Emotes

New characters

Here are the codes:

F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8

F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3

F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3

F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6

F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7

F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9

F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4

F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4

F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3

F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5

F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4

F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8

F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2

F8S3D7F4G1H5J9

How to Use the Codes: