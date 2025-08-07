Live
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (August 7, 2025) – Claim Free Diamonds, Skins & Rewards
Highlights
Get the latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 7, 2025. Use these active codes to unlock free diamonds, weapon skins, emotes, gold, and more. Don’t miss out—redeem now!
Free Fire MAX is a better version of the original Free Fire game. It has high-quality graphics, smooth gameplay, and extra rewards. The old Free Fire was banned in India in 2022, but Free Fire MAX is still available on the Play Store and App Store.
Why Use Redeem Codes?
These are free gift codes from Garena. You can use them to get:
- Free diamonds
- Skins and outfits
- Strong weapons
- Emotes
- New characters
Here are the codes:
- F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8
- F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3
- F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
- F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
- F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
- F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
- F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
- F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
- F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
- F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
- F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
- F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
- F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
- F8S3D7F4G1H5J9
How to Use the Codes:
- Go to: https://reward.ff.garena.com
- Log in with your Free Fire MAX account
- Enter the code and click Confirm
- Get your rewards in the game mail
