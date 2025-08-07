  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (August 7, 2025) – Claim Free Diamonds, Skins & Rewards

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (August 7, 2025) – Claim Free Diamonds, Skins & Rewards
x

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (August 7, 2025) – Claim Free Diamonds, Skins & Rewards

Highlights

Get the latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 7, 2025. Use these active codes to unlock free diamonds, weapon skins, emotes, gold, and more. Don’t miss out—redeem now!

Free Fire MAX is a better version of the original Free Fire game. It has high-quality graphics, smooth gameplay, and extra rewards. The old Free Fire was banned in India in 2022, but Free Fire MAX is still available on the Play Store and App Store.

Why Use Redeem Codes?

These are free gift codes from Garena. You can use them to get:

  • Free diamonds
  • Skins and outfits
  • Strong weapons
  • Emotes
  • New characters

Here are the codes:

  • F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8
  • F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3
  • F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
  • F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
  • F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
  • F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
  • F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
  • F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
  • F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
  • F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
  • F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
  • F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
  • F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
  • F8S3D7F4G1H5J9

How to Use the Codes:

  1. Go to: https://reward.ff.garena.com
  2. Log in with your Free Fire MAX account
  3. Enter the code and click Confirm
  4. Get your rewards in the game mail
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick