Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (October 14, 2025): Claim Free Emotes, Pets & Rewards

Garena has shared new redeem codes for Free Fire and Free Fire Max.

Players can use these codes to get free items like emotes, pets, gun skins, and vouchers.

The codes work for a short time only and may change based on your region.

After redeeming, your rewards will be sent to your account within 24 hours.

The main Free Fire game is still banned in India.

But Free Fire Max can be played normally.

It has the same gameplay with better graphics.

Redeem Codes for October 14, 2025

FFDWLCYTFXN2

FFBUNY2TKXCP

FFBNTX2KFCQ7

FFKWX9MSQF2K

FFSOULX4FGYP

GYXKSV8CW3MK

C4UL8ZMB5GJF

HBGDNKU7WG4X

RHTG9VOLTDWP

QK82S2LX5Q27

MHG842VDKYJE

FKOLD8UBV2G5

JHGS6BW7LA8X

Use them soon before they expire!

How to Redeem

1. Go to [reward.ff.garena.com](https://reward.ff.garena.com/)

2. Log in with Facebook, Google, or VK.

3. Click the Redeem Code option.

4. Enter your 12-character code and click Confirm.

5. Your reward will appear in your game mailbox in 24 hours.

Important Points

Codes only work in some regions.

Expired codes will show an error.

In India, play Free Fire Max, not Free Fire.











