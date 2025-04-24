Live
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 24, 2025: Claim Free Rewards Now!
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 24, 2025, are out now! Claim free items like diamonds, skins, and character outfits before they expire. Limited-time rewards—redeem quickly!
Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for April 24, allowing players to claim special in-game items at no cost. These rewards include character outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more resources that improve gameplay.
However, these codes are limited-time offers and have a restricted number of uses. Once the limit is reached or the codes expire, they can no longer be used. So, it's best to redeem them quickly!
Active Redeem Codes for April 24, 2025
Here are the active codes for today, April 24:
- FGW9OP2YQME1RU4D
- FUD5BJ1XMAG8QZ2E
- FZN1WE8URPB3OY5I
- FPX4YG2B MQL1ER8N
- FSY2NK7EHPC4VQ6M
- FVE3PL6ONAD7US1J
- A1B3C5D7E9F2G4H6
- Q6R8S1T3U5V7W9X2
- G2H4I6J8K1L3M5N7
- W7X9Y2Z4A6B8C1D3
- FQP3DRJN8MKE6IS2
- FS7UIO4PLKN2MA8E
- FDJ8SI3UHGF4PL7O
- FCM6EY1IRPD7US3K
- F9AL2BXY7CWV1URZ
- FO1ZTG5HYJB9VXWC
- FXE5WQ9RTVC1BZ6Y
- FVB2NG6ZJAW0QX9C
- FHT4AK8LZNV5BX2J
- FYR3IS7DNF6WB9V
- FLQ7VH4CKPN9YX6T
- FKC6TZ9JDVS2AW7H
- FOB8RU5DJZW9IX3A
- FDG9WM1ITVR5BZ8U
- B1C3D5E7F9G2H4I6
- I8J1K3L5M7N9O2P4
- Y4Z6A8B1C3D5E7F9
- O9P2Q4R6S8T1U3V5
- E5F7G9H2I4J6K8L1
How to Redeem Codes:
Go to the Garena Free Fire Max Redemption website.
Log in with your preferred platform (Facebook, X, Google, or VK).
Copy a code from the list and paste it into the text box.
After redeeming, your rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox, and your balance (for diamonds or gold) will update right away.