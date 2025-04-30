Live
- India’s commercial real estate resilient despite global trade tensions: Report
- Watch: India’s War Against Pakistan Could Start in 36 Hours, Says Pakistani Minister
- U.S. Visa Options for Engineers
- Pahalgam attack: CCS meet at PM Modi's residence ends, big decisions likely to be announced soon
- Badshah Stuns With His Solo Dance Moves In 'Galiyon Ke Ghalib'
- Top Morning Detox Drinks for a Healthier You
- FIR lodged against Sisodia, Jain in classroom construction case
- Income Tax Department notifies ITR-1, ITR-4 forms for assessment year 2025-26
- Judicial probe into Delhi teen's death over contrasting claims in police custody
- CM Naidu orders probe over Simhachalam wall collapse incident
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 30, 2025: Unlock Free Rewards Now
Claim Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for April 30, 2025, and win free rewards like outfits, skins, and diamonds. Hurry, limited time only!
Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for April 30, 2025. Players can use these codes to unlock free in-game rewards like:
- Stylish character outfits
- Weapon skins
- Diamonds
- Other helpful game items
These codes are free, but they only work for a limited time and have a usage limit. So, it’s best to use them quickly before they expire or reach their claim limit.
Today’s Active Redeem Codes (April 30, 2025)
FTREWQ901YUIOP23
FYUIOP456QWERT12
FSDFGH901AZXCVB3
FCVBNM789POIUYT0
FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6
FKLJHG890ASDFGH2
FLKJHG890FDSAQW5
FPOIUY567LKJHGF8
FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8
FMLKJH567QWERTY9
FBNMKL456ASDFGY2
FXCVBN234LKJHGF5
FJKLPO123MNBVC67
FVBNMC678LKJHGF9
FHGFDS234AZXCVB7
FMNBVC012ZXASDF3
How to Redeem Your Free Fire Max Codes
Go to the official Garena Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
https://reward.ff.garena.com
Log in using your account (Facebook, Google, X, VK, etc.)
Copy one of the codes above and paste it into the text box on the site.
Click “Confirm” to redeem the code.
Where Will You Get the Rewards?
After successful redemption, rewards will appear in your in-game mailbox.
If the reward is diamonds or gold, it will be added directly to your game account.
What Can You Win?
Some possible rewards include:
- Rebel Academy costumes
- Revolt Weapon Loot Crates
- Diamond Vouchers
- Special skins and more!
Note:
Each code can only be used 500 times per day and is valid for just 12 hours, so redeem them as soon as possible.