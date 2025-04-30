Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 30, 2025: Unlock Free Rewards Now

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for April 30, 2025. Players can use these codes to unlock free in-game rewards like:

Stylish character outfits

Weapon skins

Diamonds

Other helpful game items

These codes are free, but they only work for a limited time and have a usage limit. So, it’s best to use them quickly before they expire or reach their claim limit.

Today’s Active Redeem Codes (April 30, 2025)

FTREWQ901YUIOP23

FYUIOP456QWERT12

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FCVBNM789POIUYT0

FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6

FKLJHG890ASDFGH2

FLKJHG890FDSAQW5

FPOIUY567LKJHGF8

FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

FMLKJH567QWERTY9

FBNMKL456ASDFGY2

FXCVBN234LKJHGF5

FJKLPO123MNBVC67

FVBNMC678LKJHGF9

FHGFDS234AZXCVB7

FMNBVC012ZXASDF3

How to Redeem Your Free Fire Max Codes

Go to the official Garena Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website

https://reward.ff.garena.com

Log in using your account (Facebook, Google, X, VK, etc.)

Copy one of the codes above and paste it into the text box on the site.

Click “Confirm” to redeem the code.

Where Will You Get the Rewards?

After successful redemption, rewards will appear in your in-game mailbox.

If the reward is diamonds or gold, it will be added directly to your game account.

What Can You Win?

Some possible rewards include:

Rebel Academy costumes

Revolt Weapon Loot Crates

Diamond Vouchers

Special skins and more!

Note:

Each code can only be used 500 times per day and is valid for just 12 hours, so redeem them as soon as possible.



