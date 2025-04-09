  • Menu
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 9, 2025: Claim Free Rewards Now!

x

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for April 9, 2025, offering players a chance to claim free in-game rewards such as weapon skins, diamonds, and more.

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for today. These codes allow players to claim free in-game rewards.

Rewards may include weapon skins, character outfits, diamonds, and more.

The redeem codes are only available for a short time. Players should act quickly to redeem them before they expire.

Active Redeem Codes for April 9, 2025:

  • NPTF2FWSPXNK
  • FFDMNSW9KGX3
  • FFKSY7PQNWHJ
  • GXFT7YNWTQGZ
  • FFM4X2HQWCX1
  • FF4MTXQPFDN1
  • FFBYX3MQKX2M
  • FFRINGYT93KX
  • FVT2CK2MFNSK
  • FFNTSXTPVUZ9
  • RDNEFV2KX4CQ
  • FFMTYKQPLKZ9
  • FF6W93QSFTHY
  • FFRSX4CZHLLX
  • FFSKTXVQF2PR

How to Redeem Codes:

1. Go to the official Garena Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website.

2. Log in using Facebook, X, Google, or VK.

3. Copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box

