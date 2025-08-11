  • Menu
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for August 11, 2025 – Claim Free Rewards Now

Highlights

Grab today’s Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 11, 2025. Get free skins, diamonds, and weapons before they expire in 12 hours.

Garena Free Fire Max players can grab free rewards today using these special 12-character redeem codes. They give skins, diamonds, weapons, and more — but are only valid for 12 hours and for the first 500 users.

Today’s Codes:

  • F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
  • F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
  • F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
  • F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
  • F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
  • F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
  • F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
  • F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
  • F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
  • F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
  • F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
  • F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
  • F1Z5X9C3V7B2N6M8
  • F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3

How to Redeem:

  1. Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redeem site.
  2. Log in using Facebook, Google, X, or VK ID.
  3. Enter the code in the text box.
  4. Click Confirm and get your rewards in the in-game mailbox.
