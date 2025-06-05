Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for June 5, 2025 – Claim Free Skins, Diamonds & More

Garena Free Fire Max players are in for a treat today, June 5, as new redeem codes have been released, allowing gamers to unlock exclusive in-game items for free. These one-time-use codes can be redeemed for a variety of valuable rewards, including:

Rare outfits

Weapon skins

Diamonds

Limited-time collectibles

These items not only enhance the visual appeal and gameplay experience but also give players a competitive edge. However, players should act quickly, as the codes come with limited validity and usage restrictions. Once a code expires or reaches its redemption limit, it can no longer be used.

Active Redeem Codes for June 5, 2025

You can use the following redeem codes today:

FMNBVC012ZXASDF3

FLKJHG890FDSAQW5

FHGFDS234AZXCVB7

FTREWQ901YUIOP23

FVBNMC678LKJHGF9

FYUIOP456QWERT12

FJKLPO123MNBVC67

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FXCVBN234LKJHGF5

FCVBNM789POIUYT0

FBNMKL456ASDFGY2

FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6

FMLKJH567QWERTY9

FKLJHG890ASDFGH2

FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes

To claim your rewards, follow these simple steps:

Go to the official Rewards Redemption site:

https://reward.ff.garena.com

Log in using your Free Fire Max-linked account (via Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), Apple ID, VK, or Huawei).

Copy and paste one of the redeem codes from the list into the redemption box.

Click "Confirm" to process. Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours.

Important Notes

Codes are region-specific and may not work in all countries.

Guest accounts cannot redeem codes—link your account to be eligible.

Each code has a short time window, so redeem as soon as possible.