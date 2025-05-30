Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 30: Get Free Diamonds, Skins & More

Garena Free Fire Max has shared new redeem codes for May 30,2025. These codes give players a chance to win free items like outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and more. These codes work only for a short time, so it's best to use them as soon as possible.

Active Free Fire Max Redeem Codes – May 30

These are the codes shared by India Today Gaming:

FKL3MN7HJ4GZ9CQP

FSX8CAQ3ZD6ER9TM

FZQ9BVF4XI7NS3DA

FPD4IKE8SB1VN6ML

FUS1ORD9EF4HJ7KP

FYC5PHB1UG8SR4DT

FGT3YDV5ZQ8BU1NA

FD5ERB2NV7WU1IYO

FHY1UJP5OK8LW2NG

FTG2WMC6YH9JU5RE

FBN7GZX2QW5MY9TC

FVM8JAQ3LZ6XW2NB

FWE9RNX7IK2OV5MZ

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes:

Go to the official Free Fire rewards page: https://reward.ff.garena.com

Log in using your game account (Facebook, Google, VK, etc.)

Type or paste your code into the box

Click on “Confirm”

Check your in-game mail for your free rewards

Important Notes:

Codes can only be used once per account

Some codes may not work in all regions

Expired or wrongly entered codes will not work