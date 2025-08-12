  • Menu
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today, August 12 — Claim Exclusive Skins, Outfits & Diamonds

Highlights

Discover the latest Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 12, 2025. Unlock rare outfits, unique weapon skins, diamond bundles, and other limited-time rewards. Redeem quickly before codes expire.

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a fresh set of redeem codes for August 12, granting players the opportunity to acquire exclusive in-game assets such as rare character ensembles, distinctive weapon skins, diamond bundles, and other limited-edition items unavailable through standard gameplay.

These codes possess restricted validity and a finite redemption capacity. Once the quota is exhausted or the expiry date lapses, the codes will become inoperative. Consequently, players are encouraged to redeem them expeditiously to ensure receipt of the rewards.

Active Redeem Codes for August 12:

  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • VNY3MQWNKEGU
  • U8S47JGJH5MG
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • HFNSJ6W74Z48
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • FFIC33NTEUKA
  • WD2ATK3ZEA55
  • ZZATXB24QES8

Redemption Procedure:

  1. Navigate to the official Garena Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption Portal.
  2. Authenticate your account via Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  3. Enter one of the active codes into the designated field and submit.
