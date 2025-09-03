  • Menu
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (September 3, 2025): Claim Free Diamonds, Skins, and Rewards

Highlights

Unlock free in-game rewards with Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for September 3, 2025. Get diamonds, gun skins, costumes, and more. Redeem now before they expire!

Garena Free Fire Max has released new redeem codes for September 3, giving players the chance to win free rewards like:

  • Diamonds
  • Weapon skins
  • Costumes
  • Vouchers
  • Other in-game items

These codes are time-limited and can be used only once, so redeem them quickly!

Today's Active Redeem Codes

  1. GYTK‑56E4‑D2ET
  2. RYTB‑4R3E‑DV34
  3. FBV4‑567U‑IKBV
  4. JHVG‑CXZ5‑TYUI
  5. MNOV‑34RT‑56UX
  6. CVFD‑94KL‑OWEI
  7. ZAQX‑SWED‑CVFR
  8. BNGH‑NJMK‑POIU
  9. YHNM‑KIOL‑P098
  10. XSWE‑C57C‑VBGH
  11. PLKM‑UJNB‑VGFT
  12. QAZX‑SWC3‑EDRF
  13. TGBN‑HYUJ‑MKI8
  14. OI8U‑Y6T5‑R4E3
  15. VFRT‑BNJK‑IU87
  16. MJIU‑87YH‑TGBV

How to Redeem the Codes

  • Go to the official site: reward.ff.garena.com
  • Log in using your Free Fire account (Facebook, Google, X, etc.)
  • Paste a code into the box
  • Click Confirm
  • Rewards will appear in your in-game mailbox or account within 24 hours
