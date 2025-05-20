  • Menu
Get the Future of Eyewear: Ray-Ban Meta AI Smart Glasses Now at Titan Eye+

Highlights

Combining sleek Ray-Ban design with cutting-edge Meta AI, these glasses let you control your world with voice commands, capture 1080p photos and videos hands-free, and enjoy clear audio with open-ear speakers.

Titan Eye+ has unveiled the Ray-Ban Meta AI Smart Glasses in India, bringing new wearable technology to local customers. The smart glasses are available at more than 50 Titan Eye+ stores and online across the country.

Availability of Ray-Ban Meta AI Smart Glasses

You can buy the Ray-Ban Meta AI Smart Glasses at Titan Eye+ stores across India or online at www.titaneyeplus.com. Customers can also get discounts by using Tata Neu reward points.

Features of Ray-Ban Meta AI Smart Glasses

These smart glasses use Meta’s AI technology with Ray-Ban’s well-known design to make a stylish and useful product.

Some key features are:

Voice-activated AI for quick information and commands

Hands-free 1080p video and photo capture with a 12MP camera

Open-ear speakers for clear audio while still being aware of your surroundings

Easy connection for calls, messages, music, and live streaming

This launch adds to Titan Eye+’s range of smart eyewear, which also includes products like Titan EyeX and Fastrack Vibes, to meet the needs of different customers.


