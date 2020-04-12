Google Adds New Features For Virtual Health Care Options

As the global lock down is continuing due to Coronavirus, people are facing many difficulties. Be it financially, health wise or employment wise, all the countries are facing a lot of issues because of this novel disease.

Coming to health department, as of now hospitals are only concentrating on Corona cases and if in case of emergency they are moving to other cases.

But what about routine consultations and other health issues? Be it kids or elders, they face health issues and as lock down period is running, people are suffering by staying at homes.

So, the tech giant Google has added two new features in its search module and maps. It makes people to connect to doctors through the virtual platform. Be it health providers, hospitals or national telehealth platform, this virtual platform will make you get the online care.

For instance, in Google, you need to click to get online care link and this will enable the people to get a virtual consultation appointment with the doctors. This makes people to explain their symptoms to doctors and as suggested by doctors one can go with the medication.

As of now, this pilot project is in the beginning stage and available in the US. Slowly it will spread to other countries as well.