Google AI mode debuts in India: A ChatGPT-like search experience powered by Gemini

A quiet revolution just landed in your Google Search bar. Google AI Mode, first unveiled at Google I/O 2025, is now live in India through the Google app on Android and iOS. Originally available only in the U.S., this marks the first major international rollout of Google’s conversational search upgrade.

Launched with a celebratory animation on the Google homepage on July 1st, AI Mode signals a major leap forward in how we interact with search engines. Rather than relying solely on keyword-based results, AI Mode delivers an interactive, back-and-forth experience powered by a customized version of the Gemini AI model.

This new feature can handle complex, multi-layered questions and respond with detailed, natural language answers—often backed by cited sources. Whether you’re looking for AI tool recommendations, planning a vacation, or comparing shopping options, AI Mode aims to make search more intelligent and personalized.

“AI Mode is where we will first bring our frontier capabilities into Search,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, during the I/O keynote.

How AI Mode Works

Available via the Search Labs section in the Google app, AI Mode appears as an optional tab. Once activated, it transforms search into a conversational space. Using a technique called “query fan-out,” it breaks your input into multiple layers of intent, offering more comprehensive responses.

The feature is multi-modal, allowing users to input queries via voice, text, or images—making it one of Google’s most dynamic tools to date.

Key Features Rolling Out in India:

Deep Search: Delivers well-reasoned, cited answers to complex questions.

Shopping Tools: Enables product comparison and virtual clothing try-on.

Data Visualization: Generates real-time graphs for finance, weather, or sports.

App Integration: With your permission, it can personalize suggestions using Gmail or Calendar data—such as recommending eateries near your next meeting.

Why Now?

AI Mode builds on Google’s earlier AI Overviews, which offered generative summaries in standard search. But this goes further—creating an intelligent, interactive zone for discovery, planning, and exploration.

“This is the future of Google Search—a search that goes beyond information to intelligence,” said Elizabeth Reid, VP and Head of Search at Google.

Over time, Google plans to incorporate many of AI Mode’s capabilities into its core Search experience.

Is It for Everyone?

Not necessarily. Experts say AI Mode is ideal for nuanced, research-heavy queries. Simple fact-checks or quick lookups might still be faster with classic search.

“The percentage of people who want AI Mode for everything will be surprisingly low,” said Eugene Levin, president of Semrush, in an interview with CNET.

Still, the option is there—and it’s evolving fast. Whether AI Mode becomes the default or remains a tool for deeper queries, one thing is clear: the future of search is no longer just about links, but about context, reasoning, and dialogue.