Google AI Plus Plan Launches in Over 40 Countries

Google has rolled out its AI Plus plan in more than 40 countries, including Angola, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, the Philippines, Senegal, Uganda, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe. The move aims to make AI tools more accessible worldwide.

The Google AI subscription was first introduced in Indonesia earlier this month, costing around Rp 75,000 ($4.50) per month. In most countries, the Google AI Plus pricing is about $5 per month. In some locations like Nepal and Mexico, Google is offering a 50% discount for the first six months to attract new users.

The Google AI Plus plan gives users access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, as well as creative tools for images and videos, including Flow, Whisk, and Veo 3 Fast. Subscribers also gain extra features on NotebookLM, Google’s AI research assistant, and can use AI in Gmail, Docs, and Sheets. Additionally, the plan includes 200GB of cloud storage, helping users store their AI-generated content safely.

This launch comes shortly after OpenAI expanded its ChatGPT Go plan to Indonesia. Unlike OpenAI, however, India is not on Google’s list of AI Plus availability countries.

Both Google and OpenAI still offer a $20-per-month base plan, but these cheaper options aim to reach users in regions where a $20 subscription can be expensive. Google’s goal with the Google AI cheaper plan is to make advanced AI tools more widely available, helping people create, research, and work more efficiently without a high cost barrier.

With the Google AI plan launch in so many countries, more people can explore AI for everyday tasks, from writing and design to research and productivity. The new pricing strategy shows Google is committed to expanding its global AI user base while keeping costs low.