Google Expands Gemini Live with Visual Guidance, App Integrations, and Smarter Speech Features

Google is making its AI assistant, Gemini Live, smarter and more interactive with a fresh wave of updates announced this week. Designed for real-time conversations, Gemini Live is now moving beyond text and audio, offering users visual and app-level assistance.

Starting next week, Gemini Live will introduce on-screen visual guidance. By using a smartphone camera, users can point to objects, and Gemini will highlight the relevant item directly on the screen. For example, if you’re unsure which tool to pick for a project, you can simply scan your toolbox, and Gemini will point out the right one. This feature will debut on the newly launched Pixel 10 series from August 28th, and then roll out to other Android devices before reaching iOS “in the coming weeks.”

Google is also expanding Gemini Live’s capabilities with new app integrations. Soon, it will interact with Messages, Phone, and Clock apps. Imagine you’re discussing travel directions with Gemini and realise you’re running late. You could say: “This route looks good. Now, send a message to Alex that I’m running about 10 minutes late.” In response, Gemini will draft and send the text for you.

In addition, Google is introducing a new audio model for Gemini Live. The company says the update will “dramatically improve” how Gemini interprets “intonation, rhythm and pitch.” The assistant will adjust its tone depending on the context, such as adopting a calmer voice when handling stressful queries.

Users will also gain control over Gemini’s speaking speed, making it faster or slower based on preference. Similar to ChatGPT’s voice mode, Gemini will even adopt accents for storytelling. For instance, if you request a dramatic retelling of a historical event from a character’s perspective, the assistant may use a distinct accent to create a “rich, engaging narrative.”

With these upgrades, Google is pushing Gemini Live closer to becoming a truly personal, versatile AI companion, blending visual, conversational, and emotional intelligence.