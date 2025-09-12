Google Gemini Nano Banana AI: Create Mini 3D Figurines from Photos

A new trend is going viral: turning photos into tiny 3D figurines. Using Google Gemini AI, you can transform a picture of a person, pet, or object into a small, realistic digital collectible.

These figurines, called “Nano Bananas,” are all over social media like Instagram, TikTok, and X. People are making pets, celebrities, fictional characters, and even themselves into miniature 3D models.

The trend is popular because it’s easy, fun, and free. With the Gemini app, anyone can create and share their own mini digital figurine online.

Even Gemini’s X account has shared that people are enjoying making custom Nano Banana figures from their photos.

This fun trend is letting everyone try 3D art in a simple, creative way.