  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI: Create Mini 3D Figurines from Photos

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI: Create Mini 3D Figurines from Photos
x

Google Gemini Nano Banana AI: Create Mini 3D Figurines from Photos

Highlights

Discover the viral Nano Banana AI trend! Turn your photos into tiny, realistic 3D figurines using Google Gemini AI. Fun, free, and easy for everyone to try.

A new trend is going viral: turning photos into tiny 3D figurines. Using Google Gemini AI, you can transform a picture of a person, pet, or object into a small, realistic digital collectible.

These figurines, called “Nano Bananas,” are all over social media like Instagram, TikTok, and X. People are making pets, celebrities, fictional characters, and even themselves into miniature 3D models.

The trend is popular because it’s easy, fun, and free. With the Gemini app, anyone can create and share their own mini digital figurine online.

Even Gemini’s X account has shared that people are enjoying making custom Nano Banana figures from their photos.

This fun trend is letting everyone try 3D art in a simple, creative way.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick