Live
- Priya Prakash Varrier sets social media ablaze in B&W
- Sneha Ullal sparks buzz with bold photoshoot
- Malaika Arora redefines glamour at 50+
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 16 to Get Major Price Cut, Available at ₹51,999
- HAL to step up light fighter jet production as GE starts delivering engines
- KL Deemed to be University Achieves 26th Rank in NIRF 2025
- Specta Quartz Expands in Telangana, Unveils India’s First Pastel Quartz Collection at Design Democracy 2025
- IPEMA to Host 17th Poultry India Expo 2025 in Hyderabad
- Jayaram Garidepally Wins ‘Hero in Entrepreneurship’ at Heroes of Hyderabad Awards 2025
- Continental Hospitals Marks Onam with Joyful Festivities
Google Gemini Nano Banana AI: Create Mini 3D Figurines from Photos
Highlights
Discover the viral Nano Banana AI trend! Turn your photos into tiny, realistic 3D figurines using Google Gemini AI. Fun, free, and easy for everyone to try.
A new trend is going viral: turning photos into tiny 3D figurines. Using Google Gemini AI, you can transform a picture of a person, pet, or object into a small, realistic digital collectible.
These figurines, called “Nano Bananas,” are all over social media like Instagram, TikTok, and X. People are making pets, celebrities, fictional characters, and even themselves into miniature 3D models.
The trend is popular because it’s easy, fun, and free. With the Gemini app, anyone can create and share their own mini digital figurine online.
Even Gemini’s X account has shared that people are enjoying making custom Nano Banana figures from their photos.
This fun trend is letting everyone try 3D art in a simple, creative way.
Next Story