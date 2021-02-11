Google is testing a dark mode for desktop search, Google confirmed to The Verge. If the test has been implemented for you and your system is set to dark mode, Google search pages' background will be a very dark grey.

This is how the dark mode may look like:









It is not clear how widely the test has been implemented. A couple of Verge employees had their search pages automatically switch to dark mode, and 9to5Google and a few people on Twitter also saw the new dark mode. But Google search pages are still white to me, even though I now have dark mode turned on in macOS.

It's also not clear if or when the dark mode for desktop search will be officially rolled out more widely. "We are always testing new ways to improve our experience for our users, but we do not have anything specific to announce at this time," Google said in a statement to The Verge.

This isn't the first time a dark search mode has appeared on the desktop - 9to5Google reported in January that some people were looking at dark mode at the time.

If you're a fan of dark mode, it's been an eventful few days. The changes to Twitter's dark mode surprised some people last week when its dark mode unexpectedly turned even darker. And Microsoft is now testing changes in Word to darken entire documents when using dark mode.