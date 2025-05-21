Google Launches NotebookLM Mobile App Ahead of I/O 2025

Google has officially launched the mobile version of its AI-powered tool, NotebookLM, for Android users via the Google Play Store. iPhone and iPad users can expect it on iOS and iPadOS soon, according to Biao Wang, product manager at Google Labs. "A mobile app has been one of the most frequent requests," Wang noted in a recent blog post.

NotebookLM's mobile app retains the key features of its desktop counterpart. Users can upload documents for AI-generated summaries and access Audio Overviews—podcast-style recaps created by the app’s AI. These overviews can even be played offline or in the background while multitasking, which Google suggests could be useful for catching up on tasks like performance reviews.

The mobile rollout was teased last month and strategically lands just ahead of Google’s I/O 2025 developer conference, which begins with a keynote on Tuesday at 1 PM ET. The timing strongly hints at a continued emphasis on AI innovation during the event.