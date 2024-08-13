Google Pixel 9 Series Launch: What to Expect and How to Watch Live

Google is all set to unveil its latest innovations, including the highly anticipated Google Pixel 9 series, at its "Made by Google" event today. The event marks a significant moment for Google as it introduces its next-generation smartphones, the Pixel Watch 3, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The livestream of this global launch is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST, accessible via Google’s official YouTube channel and website.



This year’s event is particularly noteworthy because Google has moved up its timeline, launching its devices before its main competitor, Apple. While the company has kept much of the specifics under wraps, leaks and teasers have hinted at what we can expect from the Pixel 9 series, which includes four models: the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Notably, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be the first foldable device from Google to launch in India, marking a significant milestone for the company.



Google Pixel 9 Series: How to Watch the Launch

The "Made by Google" event is set to kick off at 10:30 PM IST (10 AM PT) today, August 13th. Indian viewers can catch the live event on August 14th. The event will be live-streamed on Google’s official YouTube channel and website, making it easily accessible to tech enthusiasts worldwide.









Google Pixel 9 Series: What to Expect

Google's Pixel lineup is getting a major overhaul with the introduction of the Pixel 9 series. This launch signals a departure from the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro models, offering four new devices that cater to different user preferences and needs.



1. Pixel 9:



The standard Pixel 9 is rumoured to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, coupled with 12GB of RAM. These upgrades are expected to enhance the camera’s low-light performance and overall photo quality, making it a strong contender in the smartphone market.

2. Pixel 9 Pro:



The Pixel 9 Pro is anticipated to come with a 6.3-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. The camera system is likely to see significant upgrades, including a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and a 42-megapixel front-facing camera, positioning it as a premium option for photography enthusiasts.

3. Pixel 9 Pro XL:



For those who prefer larger screens, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to be the ideal choice, with a display size ranging between 6.5 and 6.9 inches. This variant will likely be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chip and come equipped with the Titan M2 security module, 16GB of RAM, and an advanced camera system, including a 50-megapixel main camera and a 48-megapixel zoom lens. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to be priced around $1,099.

4. Pixel 9 Pro Fold:



Google is also set to introduce the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, its second-generation foldable smartphone. This device will feature a more refined design and enhanced functionality, sharing the Tensor G4 chip with the other Pixel 9 models. With an 8-inch main display and a 6.3-inch cover screen, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is designed to offer a seamless experience, whether used as a tablet or a phone.

The higher-end devices in the Pixel 9 series will be deeply integrated with Google’s AI system, Gemini, promising an enhanced user experience through smarter, more intuitive features. This integration underscores Google’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what smartphones can do, particularly in the areas of photography and AI-driven functionalities.



As Google unveils these cutting-edge devices, the anticipation is palpable. The Pixel 9 series represents Google’s most ambitious effort yet to compete with its rivals, offering a range of options that cater to various preferences, from standard smartphones to high-end, AI-integrated, and foldable devices. Tech enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting to see how these new models will perform and how they will compare to the competition.