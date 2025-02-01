Google Rolls Out' Identity Check' for Pixel Phones: Details

Google is introducing a new layer of security for Pixel smartphones with the Identity Check feature, now rolling out on devices running Android 15. Initially announced last week, this feature enhances device protection by requiring biometric authentication for certain actions, particularly when users are outside of their designated trusted locations.

What Is Identity Check and How Does It Work?

Identity Check ensures that sensitive actions on a Pixel phone can only be performed after verifying the user's identity through biometric data, such as fingerprint or facial recognition. However, users can define trusted locations—places where authentication won't be required. Once outside these locations, biometric verification becomes mandatory for accessing critical settings and features.

Actions That Require Biometric Verification

When users step outside their trusted locations, the Identity Check feature will prompt biometric verification before allowing access to:

Adding or removing Google accounts

Setting up a new device

Disabling Identity Check

Modifying Theft Protection features

Turning off Find My Device

Performing a factory reset

Updating biometric data

Accessing stored passwords or Passkeys through Google Password Manager

This feature is part of Google's expanded Theft Protection suite, which also includes tools like Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock, reinforcing security for Android users.

How to Enable Identity Check on a Pixel Device

Pixel users can activate Identity Check by ensuring their device is updated to the latest Android version and following these steps:

Open the Settings app. Tap on Google and select All Services. Choose Theft Protection and tap Identity Check. Sign in to your Google account and set up biometric authentication. Define your trusted locations. Tap Done to finalize the setup.

Rollout and Availability

The Identity Check feature is already being deployed for Pixel devices running Android 15. Samsung users will receive the feature with One UI 7, while other Android devices are expected to get it later this year.