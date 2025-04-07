Google to Support 20 Indian Startups via AI App Accelerator

Google announced on Monday a new accelerator programme targeting 20 Indian app startups. The initiative will support companies in integrating artificial intelligence into their products and scaling their business operations.

In partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Startup Hub, the programme is structured to offer technical training, mentorship, and access to Google’s development tools. The project is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to work with emerging technology companies in India and boost their capacity in the field of AI-driven app development.

The three-month accelerator is available to startups that currently have an application on the Google Play Store and are incorporated in India. Eligibility also requires that companies are funded at the Seed to Series-A level, according to Paul Ravindranath, Programme Manager for Google for Startups Accelerator India.

The focus of the second edition is on leveraging AI to improve core aspects of app functionality such as user engagement, security measures, and overall performance. Selected startups will receive direct mentorship from Google engineers and researchers, along with customised reports designed to improve their performance on Google Play.

Google highlighted that previous cohorts benefited from improvements in design, technology integration, and user interaction due to close collaboration with the company’s experts. The new cohort is expected to build on this foundation and further enhance AI integration into their applications.

Applications for the programme are open until May 15, with the accelerator scheduled to commence in July following a week-long bootcamp. Interested startups can participate in weekly virtual forums held on Thursdays during the application period to obtain further details and address any questions.