Google Travel adds pandemic-related travel planning information

The travel industry had faced possibly the maximum problems during Coronavirus pandemic. Google is trying its best to make things a little easier for travellers by adding some useful new tools that can offer pandemic-related information for users travelling to plan.

These tools include the number of local Covid-19 cases and hotels that offer free cancellations. The new devices also provide travel trends that show how many hotels have availability and the flights operating in that particular area. The data for this information is sourced from older hotel and flight bookings.

These new tools will be a part of existing alerts about whether there is currently a travel advisory that's been issued for your destination on Google search.

This information will also be displayed if you are using Google Travel while looking for a vacation rental, flight or a hotel for accommodation.

Moreover, Google travel is getting a feature that shows if the place you have reserved for your vacation offers free refunds. You can also filter your searches exclusively by these criteria.