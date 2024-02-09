Grammarly news: layoffs

Grammarly, a popular AI-powered writing tool, is letting go of 230 employees as part of a reorganization. Of those, 82 will be leaving the company from the United States. The company from Ukraine that specializes in writing help and learning tools said that the layoffs are necessary to get ready for a future focused on AI. The layoffs were aimed at key positions, such as the head of brand design, the head of human insights, and 17 software engineers.

Grammarly layoffs in Ukraine:

Furthermore, around 37 employees are expected to be let go in Ukraine, where the business was first established in 2009. The company said it would help employees who are affected by the change during this time. To be more specific, each Ukrainian team member will be paid for six months and also get extra benefits like health insurance and career coaching. People who are fired will also be able to keep the laptops and other company-provided gear they were given.

The company reportedly looked at its organizational structure and the skills of its current team, as well as planning its future. Grammarly layoffs are a part of their comprehensive strategy, deemed fit for the future. The English language checker Grammarly is famous for checking spelling, grammar, punctuation, clarity, engagement, and finding mistakes in texts. Additionally, it checks for plagiarism and suggests replacements for mistakes that are found. For the convenience of its users around the world, Grammarly has offices in San Francisco, Kyiv, New York City, Vancouver, and Berlin.