Grand Theft Auto VI Release Date, Platforms, Features & Price – Launching May 26, 2026
Rockstar Games announces the global launch of Grand Discover new characters, gameplay features, system requirements, and pricing details for this highly anticipated game.
Rockstar Games has said that Grand Theft Auto VI will come out all over the world on May 26, 2026. It will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game was supposed to release in 2025, but it was delayed. Rockstar apologized for the delay.
The game will launch at the same time in many places:
On the East Coast of North America, it will start at 12 a.m. on May 26
On the West Coast, it will start at 9 p.m. on May 25
In Europe and Asia, the game will unlock at midnight local time
About the Game:
The game has two main characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. They work together like the famous criminals Bonnie and Clyde. The story follows how they grow in the world of crime. Other characters in the game include Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, and Dre’Quan Priest.
The game has new features like sneaking quietly, crawling, and moving bodies. This adds a new way to play besides the usual action of running, driving, and fighting. The game will look better and feel more real with new graphics and physics. Some leaked information says the game world will be bigger and have more things to do.
PC System Needs:
Minimum: Windows 11, Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5, 16 GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 3060 or AMD RX 6600 XT, 150 GB storage
Recommended: Windows 11, Intel Core i9 or AMD Ryzen 5, 32 GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800 XT, 150 GB storage
Game World and Price:
The game is set in a place like Florida called Leonida, based on Vice City. The map is very big with cities, swamps, islands, and a national park
In India, the standard game costs about Rs 5,999, and the special edition costs Rs 7,299. Collector’s editions cost more than Rs 20,000. In the USA, the price is $70 to $100. In Dubai, it is AED 350 to AED 370.
Rockstar’s announcement ends the wait and confusion. Players and stores now know when the game will come out. It will be one of the biggest games of 2026.