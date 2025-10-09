Grok Imagine 0.9 Launched by Elon Musk | Faster AI Video Generation

The AI video generation race is heating up! On 5 October, Elon Musk announced a major update to his Grok Imagine platform, unveiling Version 0.9 with faster, smarter, and more realistic AI video generation.

The release closely follows OpenAI’s Sora 2 launch on 30 September, intensifying competition in the AI video creation space.

Highlights of the Grok Imagine update

Musk took to X to highlight the improvements, sharing that the latest Grok Imagine update offers instant text, image, and video generation.

In addition, Musk also encouraged users to try Grok’s voice-first interface. By enabling “Open App in Voice Mode” through the settings, users can now enter the app and start talking immediately, bypassing typing altogether. The feature is designed to make the app experience quicker, more efficient, and user-friendly.