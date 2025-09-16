GTA 6 Delayed to 2026, Rockstar Confirms Largest Game Launch in History

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) will now launch on May 26, 2026, after being delayed from its earlier 2025 release window. Despite the delay, the game is already being described as the biggest launch in entertainment history.

In a recently edited job listing, Rockstar reportedly highlighted the scale of the release, stating that GTA 6 will be the “largest game launch in history.” The post, seeking a lead software engineer, said the candidate would help manage the data platform for millions of players worldwide.

Market analysts share the same view. Research firm DFC Intelligence earlier estimated that GTA 6 pre-orders alone could cross $1 billion, while first-year revenues might exceed $3.2 billion. Consulting firm IDG added that demand for GTA 6 surpasses any previous game or entertainment property.

The anticipation has been fueled by years of speculation, leaks, and Rockstar’s limited official updates. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick also acknowledged that excitement around GTA 6 is greater than anything he has witnessed across entertainment industries.

Rockstar recently released the second GTA 6 trailer, which broke records with more than 475 million views across social platforms in a single day, making it the biggest video launch ever.

With two protagonists, including Lucia Caminos, and promises of next-generation gameplay, GTA 6 is shaping up to be the most ambitious project in Rockstar’s history.