GTA 6 India Price, Release Date, PC Requirements, Maps & Characters Revealed

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is officially launching on May 26, 2025, Rockstar Games has confirmed. After years of leaks and rumors, fans now have solid info. Here's everything you should know if you're planning to play — including expected India prices, PC requirements, story details, and characters.

GTA 6 India Price (Leaked)

While Rockstar hasn’t confirmed the exact price, leaks suggest:

Standard Edition – ₹5,999

Deluxe Edition – ₹7,299

Collector’s Edition – ₹10,000+

If true, GTA 6 will be one of India’s most expensive video games yet.

PC System Requirements (Expected)

GTA 6 is a high-end game. These are the minimum leaked specs:

Processor: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Graphics: GTX 1080 Ti or RX 5700 XT

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 150GB

OS: Windows 10 or 11 (64-bit)

Older or mid-range PCs may struggle to run the game smoothly.

Gameplay Upgrades

GTA 6 aims to feel more real and interactive. For example:

You’ll manually shop, carry items, and even drink — instead of just watching cutscenes.

Actions need input, adding realism and immersion.

New Map: Vice City Returns

The main map is Vice City, but leaks hint that Liberty City and more locations may appear. The world will update over time with new missions and events.

Main Characters: Jason & Lucia

For the first time, GTA has two main characters:

Jason – linked to the drug trade

Lucia – recently released from prison

Their bond drives the game’s emotional and strategic story.

More characters include Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, Dre'Quan Priest, and Raul Batista, who might become a third lead.