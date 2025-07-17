Live
GTA 6 India Price, Release Date, PC Requirements, Maps & Characters Revealed
Check expected India prices, system requirements, confirmed maps like Vice City, new characters Jason and Lucia, and gameplay upgrades.
Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is officially launching on May 26, 2025, Rockstar Games has confirmed. After years of leaks and rumors, fans now have solid info. Here's everything you should know if you're planning to play — including expected India prices, PC requirements, story details, and characters.
GTA 6 India Price (Leaked)
While Rockstar hasn’t confirmed the exact price, leaks suggest:
Standard Edition – ₹5,999
Deluxe Edition – ₹7,299
Collector’s Edition – ₹10,000+
If true, GTA 6 will be one of India’s most expensive video games yet.
PC System Requirements (Expected)
GTA 6 is a high-end game. These are the minimum leaked specs:
Processor: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
Graphics: GTX 1080 Ti or RX 5700 XT
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 150GB
OS: Windows 10 or 11 (64-bit)
Older or mid-range PCs may struggle to run the game smoothly.
Gameplay Upgrades
GTA 6 aims to feel more real and interactive. For example:
You’ll manually shop, carry items, and even drink — instead of just watching cutscenes.
Actions need input, adding realism and immersion.
New Map: Vice City Returns
The main map is Vice City, but leaks hint that Liberty City and more locations may appear. The world will update over time with new missions and events.
Main Characters: Jason & Lucia
For the first time, GTA has two main characters:
Jason – linked to the drug trade
Lucia – recently released from prison
Their bond drives the game’s emotional and strategic story.
More characters include Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, Dre'Quan Priest, and Raul Batista, who might become a third lead.