GTA 6 Release Date Confirmed for May 2026 on PlayStation and Xbox

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is now listed on the PlayStation Store with a release date of May 26, 2026. PlayStation 5 owners can add the game to their wishlists. Rockstar Games recently released a new trailer, which has become very popular.

This trailer has more than 475 million views in just 24 hours. It shows new characters, new areas, and exciting gameplay.

Rockstar also updated their website with new details about the game. The game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The price of GTA 6 has not been revealed yet, but fans are eagerly waiting for more information. The game’s release was delayed from fall 2025 to May 2026 to give the developers more time to perfect it.



