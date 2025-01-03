GTA 6 Release: Everything You Need to Know for 2025

GTA 6 is coming in 2025! People are very excited. Only one trailer has been shown so far. But we know some cool things about the game.

1.Realistic People

In the game, many people will do fun things. Some will play on the beach, fly helicopters, and walk their dogs. They will look real, and you can talk to them.

2.A Big World

The game takes place in a made-up place called Leonida. It is based on Florida. The world will be big, and you can explore many places like Vice City and islands.

3.More Animals and Plants

There will be animals like flamingos, alligators, and different dogs. There will also be lots of trees and plants, making the world feel real.

4.Two Main Characters

This time, there is a girl character named Lucia and a boy character named Jason. You can play as both and switch between them.

5.What Consoles Can Play GTA 6?

GTA 6 will only work on new consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It will not work on old consoles like PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

GTA 6 will be a fun game with lots of exciting things to do!