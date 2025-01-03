Live
- Sankranthi ki Vastunam Trailer to Launch on January 6 in Nizamabad
- Telangana plans green hydrogen manufacturing hubs
- Jaipal Singh Munda: Pioneer of India's Olympic gold in hockey and champion of tribal rights
- Telegram Introduces Third-Party Verification to Combat Scams
- CM Chandrababu assures to address Rajahmundry paper mill workers concerns
- Punjab becomes first team to score two consecutive 400-plus totals in single Vijay Hazare Trophy
- BJP using Savarkar’s name to stoke controversy, rally votes ahead of Delhi polls: Pramod Tiwari
- Madha Gaja Raja Release Date Announced: After 13 Years, Vishal's Movie Hits Theatres for Pongal
- Adani Ports’ cargo volume grows 8 pc in December
- SC issues notice on CBI plea against Ram Rahim’s acquittal in 2002 murder case
Just In
GTA 6 Release: Everything You Need to Know for 2025
GTA 6 is coming in 2025! Discover the exciting new features, including realistic NPCs, a bigger world, new characters, and more. Get ready for the ultimate gaming experience!
GTA 6 is coming in 2025! People are very excited. Only one trailer has been shown so far. But we know some cool things about the game.
1.Realistic People
In the game, many people will do fun things. Some will play on the beach, fly helicopters, and walk their dogs. They will look real, and you can talk to them.
2.A Big World
The game takes place in a made-up place called Leonida. It is based on Florida. The world will be big, and you can explore many places like Vice City and islands.
3.More Animals and Plants
There will be animals like flamingos, alligators, and different dogs. There will also be lots of trees and plants, making the world feel real.
4.Two Main Characters
This time, there is a girl character named Lucia and a boy character named Jason. You can play as both and switch between them.
5.What Consoles Can Play GTA 6?
GTA 6 will only work on new consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. It will not work on old consoles like PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.
GTA 6 will be a fun game with lots of exciting things to do!