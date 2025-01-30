How to Pay with BharatPe App QR Code in 5 Easy Steps

The BharatPe app now offers a seamless and user-friendly way for consumers to easily make digital payments. The app brings together various features designed to cater to a wide range of financial needs, making it an essential tool for managing everyday transactions.

Here’s how you can start using the BharatPe app in 5 simple steps:

Download the BharatPe App: Visit the Google Play Store and download the BharatPe app, now available for all Android users. Create Your Unique UPI ID: Sign up on the app and generate your personalized UPI handle with the extension @bpunity. Link Your Bank Account: Securely link your preferred bank account to the BharatPe app to enable UPI payments. Explore Payment Options: Take advantage of the app’s diverse features, including:

Scan and Pay: Make payments instantly by scanning QR codes.

Send Money: Transfer funds to individuals, merchants, or directly to bank accounts.

Utility Bill Payments: Easily pay bills for electricity, gas, DTH, postpaid, insurance, and more.

Bank Transfers: Transfer funds directly to any bank account securely.

Check Account Balance: View your linked account balance in real-time.

Raise Collection Requests: Request payments seamlessly for personal or business needs. Enjoy Exclusive Features: Avail discounted gift vouchers from top brands across categories like electronics, fashion, food, travel, and wellness.

Use the UPI Lite feature to preload your wallet and make transactions under ₹500 without entering a UPI PIN.

Additional Benefits of the BharatPe App

Collect Authorization and Requests: Manage collection requests for payments efficiently.

Multiple Payment Use Cases: Pay to self, other UPI IDs, or merchants with ease.

Broad Utility Coverage: Pay for prepaid mobile recharges and more from various categories.

A Comprehensive Payment Solution The BharatPe app is designed to cater to personal and business payment needs. From merchant payments to utility bills and gift vouchers, the app offers an all-in-one solution for your financial transactions.

Get ready to experience hassle-free payments by Downloading the BharatPe app today and enjoying a secure, efficient, and rewarding payment experience.