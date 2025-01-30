  • Menu
How to Pay with BharatPe App QR Code in 5 Easy Steps

Simplifying Digital Payments for Consumers Across India. The BharatPe app is designed to cater to personal and business payment needs.

The BharatPe app now offers a seamless and user-friendly way for consumers to easily make digital payments. The app brings together various features designed to cater to a wide range of financial needs, making it an essential tool for managing everyday transactions.

Here’s how you can start using the BharatPe app in 5 simple steps:

  1. Download the BharatPe App:
    • Visit the Google Play Store and download the BharatPe app, now available for all Android users.
  2. Create Your Unique UPI ID:
    • Sign up on the app and generate your personalized UPI handle with the extension @bpunity.
  3. Link Your Bank Account:
    • Securely link your preferred bank account to the BharatPe app to enable UPI payments.
  4. Explore Payment Options:
    • Take advantage of the app’s diverse features, including:
      • Scan and Pay: Make payments instantly by scanning QR codes.
      • Send Money: Transfer funds to individuals, merchants, or directly to bank accounts.
      • Utility Bill Payments: Easily pay bills for electricity, gas, DTH, postpaid, insurance, and more.
      • Bank Transfers: Transfer funds directly to any bank account securely.
      • Check Account Balance: View your linked account balance in real-time.
      • Raise Collection Requests: Request payments seamlessly for personal or business needs.
  5. Enjoy Exclusive Features:
    • Avail discounted gift vouchers from top brands across categories like electronics, fashion, food, travel, and wellness.
    • Use the UPI Lite feature to preload your wallet and make transactions under ₹500 without entering a UPI PIN.

Additional Benefits of the BharatPe App

  • Collect Authorization and Requests: Manage collection requests for payments efficiently.
  • Multiple Payment Use Cases: Pay to self, other UPI IDs, or merchants with ease.
  • Broad Utility Coverage: Pay for prepaid mobile recharges and more from various categories.

A Comprehensive Payment Solution The BharatPe app is designed to cater to personal and business payment needs. From merchant payments to utility bills and gift vouchers, the app offers an all-in-one solution for your financial transactions.

Get ready to experience hassle-free payments by Downloading the BharatPe app today and enjoying a secure, efficient, and rewarding payment experience.

