Live
- 105 Colombian deportees land in Bogota from US
- 7th Telangana State Para Athletic Games Held Grandly
- Australian PM labels caravan filled with explosives in Sydney as 'act of terrorism'
- Matthew Mott keeps coaching options open amid England Women's struggles in Australia
- 'Cover-up': BJP hits out at AAP's Sanjay Singh's remarks on cash and liquor seizure row
- Cong MP Rakesh Rathore arrested during press briefing, accused of raping woman
- Honour killing case: Karnataka court sentences woman’s brothers, uncles to death
- Chandigarh mayoral polls: BJP's Harpreet Kaur wins closely contested fight
- CRPF jawan kills wife, shoots himself dead in Bhopal
- Siddhivinayak temple treasurer reveals reason behind dress code directive
Just In
How to Pay with BharatPe App QR Code in 5 Easy Steps
Simplifying Digital Payments for Consumers Across India. The BharatPe app is designed to cater to personal and business payment needs.
The BharatPe app now offers a seamless and user-friendly way for consumers to easily make digital payments. The app brings together various features designed to cater to a wide range of financial needs, making it an essential tool for managing everyday transactions.
Here’s how you can start using the BharatPe app in 5 simple steps:
- Download the BharatPe App:
- Visit the Google Play Store and download the BharatPe app, now available for all Android users.
- Create Your Unique UPI ID:
- Sign up on the app and generate your personalized UPI handle with the extension @bpunity.
- Link Your Bank Account:
- Securely link your preferred bank account to the BharatPe app to enable UPI payments.
- Explore Payment Options:
- Take advantage of the app’s diverse features, including:
- Scan and Pay: Make payments instantly by scanning QR codes.
- Send Money: Transfer funds to individuals, merchants, or directly to bank accounts.
- Utility Bill Payments: Easily pay bills for electricity, gas, DTH, postpaid, insurance, and more.
- Bank Transfers: Transfer funds directly to any bank account securely.
- Check Account Balance: View your linked account balance in real-time.
- Raise Collection Requests: Request payments seamlessly for personal or business needs.
- Enjoy Exclusive Features:
- Avail discounted gift vouchers from top brands across categories like electronics, fashion, food, travel, and wellness.
- Use the UPI Lite feature to preload your wallet and make transactions under ₹500 without entering a UPI PIN.
Additional Benefits of the BharatPe App
- Collect Authorization and Requests: Manage collection requests for payments efficiently.
- Multiple Payment Use Cases: Pay to self, other UPI IDs, or merchants with ease.
- Broad Utility Coverage: Pay for prepaid mobile recharges and more from various categories.
A Comprehensive Payment Solution The BharatPe app is designed to cater to personal and business payment needs. From merchant payments to utility bills and gift vouchers, the app offers an all-in-one solution for your financial transactions.
Get ready to experience hassle-free payments by Downloading the BharatPe app today and enjoying a secure, efficient, and rewarding payment experience.