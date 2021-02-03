Huawei's next foldable phone Mate X2 to arrive on February 22

According to a Weibo post on its official website, Huawei will announce a new flagship folding phone later this month. Based on the name, the Mate X2 looks like it should be a more substantial follow-up to the original Mate X than Huawei's latest foldable phone, the faster and slightly modified Mate XS.

This was revealed by a teaser posted on Weibo, which shows a glimpse of the phone and the release date. Based on the image, it can be seen that the Huawei Mate X2 could have an inward folding screen design. The new hinge is also expected to be used to make this technology possible.

Unless Huawei is deliberately cryptic, the teaser image for the Mate X2 suggests that the phone could switch to a different folding screen design with the flexible panel on the inside, like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold line. Earlier Mate X phones had a single panel wrapped around the outside when closed, like Royole's Flexpai devices.

Otherwise, there are not many details about the Mate X2 yet. It likely has the same Kirin 9000 processor found in the Mate 40 Pro. However, Huawei may not be able to include Google apps and services on board, limiting the device's viability outside of China unless something unexpectedly changes with the new Biden administration's sanctions approach. Huawei's hardware is worth paying attention to, though, so watch this space for more news and details on February 22.