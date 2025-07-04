IN-SPACe bid to boost space ecosystem

New Delhi: The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) announced on Thursday that it has facilitated the transfer of 10 advanced technologies developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to six Indian companies.

The tripartite Technology Transfer Agreements (TTAs) were formalised between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), IN-SPACe, and the six recipient companies during a signing ceremony held at the IN-SPACe headquarters in Ahmedabad.

These cutting-edge technologies span a range of applications including satellite launch systems, ground station infrastructure, geospatial tools, and defence-related equipment.

The transfer aims to accelerate domestic innovation, reduce reliance on imported systems, and expand commercial opportunities for Indian companies in both the space and non-space sectors. IN-SPACe Chairman Dr Pawan Goenka described the move as a strategic step towards creating a self-sustaining space economy. “India has a rich R&D heritage in space technology through ISRO, and it’s now time for private players to harness and commercialise these technologies.

This collaboration will strengthen our space ecosystem through industry-driven innovation,” he said.