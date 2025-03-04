Live
Just In
India Open to Satellite Communication Players, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia at MWC 2025
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia affirms India’s openness to satellite communication companies, including Elon Musk’s Starlink, if security and technical requirements are met.
Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the significance of satellite communication in India’s evolving telecom sector while speaking at MWC 2025. He reiterated that the country is open to global players in the satellite broadband industry, provided they adhere to regulatory and security norms.
Welcoming Global Players, Including Starlink
With Elon Musk’s Starlink exploring entry into the Indian market, Scindia reaffirmed the government’s neutral stance, stating that India has already issued two licenses in this domain. However, he assured that the nation is open to more companies that fulfill all necessary compliance requirements.
Equal Regulations for All Companies
Scindia highlighted that India maintains a uniform regulatory framework for all service providers. Companies must meet security and technical criteria to operate in the country. He reassured that the Indian market remains accessible to any entity willing to comply with these standards.
Musk’s Meeting with PM Modi Sparks Speculation
The minister’s statement follows Elon Musk’s recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, where discussions revolved around space, mobility, and technology advancements. This has fueled speculation about Tesla’s expansion and a potential Starlink rollout in India.
Consumer-Centric Approach in Telecom
Scindia stressed that his primary responsibility is to consumers, ensuring they have multiple connectivity options, whether through mobile networks, broadband, or satellite services. He emphasized that users should have the freedom to choose services based on their needs and budget.
India Mobile Congress 2025 Announced
In addition to satellite communication discussions, Scindia also inaugurated the upcoming India Mobile Congress, set to take place at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, in October. During MWC 2025, he plans to engage with global industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore emerging telecom technologies.