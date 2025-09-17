India Ranks Among Top Users of Google’s Gemini Nano Banana as AI Feature Goes Viral

With over 500 million images created globally with the Google Gemini Nano Banana feature since its release, India is one of the top countries for AI viral trend India. Google India also shared the nation’s love for the feature on X (Twitter): “Happy to share that all this creativity has made India one of the leading countries right now—and you’ve even taken the Gemini app to #1 in both the Play Store and App Store!”

Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Trends You Can Try

Anime and manga come to life

Bring your favourite anime, manga, or mecha characters to life with this playful trend. Or just turn your wildest imaginations into real with the Gemini AI instantly creating hyper-realistic characters of yourself, your friends, family, pets, and more, making your own little universe.

Get your retro on

One of the most popular trends among women is the soft retro light, also known as the 90s glow. Dreamy lighting effects, warm film grain, and a dash of soft-focus? Yes, please!

Classic black and white portraits

Give your photos a classic touch with the perfect amount of light, shadows and textural tones. Gemini Nano AI feature also adds various depths and moods to your photos, to create monochrome high-contrast, dramatic images and portraits.

Change your background

Spotted a great selfie but not such a great background? Replace those plain walls with a busy city street, dreamy landscape, or another colourful scene and make your selfie the focal point.

Statue of self

This one is quite literally out of this world. One of the most impressive and creative of Google AI users in India, the Gemini AI can turn you into a hyper-realistic statue that’s tall as life itself while keeping your own facial features intact.

Try on a new look

Experiment with your next big look with this AI that can let you try out new outfits, hairstyles, and even wardrobe ideas without you having to make any changes.