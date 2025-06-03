India tops ChatGPT usage globally, signaling major AI-driven job shifts ahead

India has officially surpassed the United States to become the largest user base of ChatGPT, signaling a dramatic shift in how the country is adopting artificial intelligence (AI) in everyday life and work. A recent report by venture capital firm BOND highlights how AI is rapidly reshaping workflows, redefining job roles, and transforming the future of work across sectors.



During a recent tech event in Bengaluru, attendees were welcomed by a robot—not a human—demonstrating just how seamlessly AI is being integrated into real-world environments in India. From fluent English-speaking bots to AI-powered workflows in offices, the landscape is evolving quickly.

According to the Trends – Artificial Intelligence report, Indians are adapting to AI tools faster than anyone else. ChatGPT adoption in India has now overtaken the U.S., and the country also ranks high in usage of other AI tools like DeepSeek, following only China and Russia—where ChatGPT access is restricted.

This rapid uptake is more than a trend—it’s a signal of readiness for AI-led work models. The report further notes a 448% increase in AI-related job postings in the U.S. since 2018, while traditional tech roles saw a 9% decline. This suggests a growing demand for AI proficiency across industries.

Enterprises are already seeing major benefits. Bank of America’s virtual assistant “Erica” has handled over two billion customer queries, while JP Morgan is leveraging AI across functions—from fraud detection to creative brainstorming—with up to 65% gains in productivity. Yum! Brands, owners of KFC and Pizza Hut, have implemented “Byte by Yum!” to streamline operations from inventory to staffing.

Healthcare is also undergoing an AI transformation. At Kaiser Permanente, doctors now use ambient AI scribes to document consultations in real-time, enabling more direct patient care.

As per NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, “AI is now part of infrastructure,” equating AI data centers to the factories of the modern age.

India’s enthusiasm for AI adoption positions it as a global leader in this transformation. But as AI tools become smarter and more ubiquitous, organizations and individuals alike will need to adapt quickly—either evolve, collaborate with AI, or risk being left behind.