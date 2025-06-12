India’s AI market to triple to $17 bn by 2027

New Delhi: The Indian AI market is expected to grow to over USD 17 billion by 2027, more than tripling its current size, driven by increased investments in enterprise technology, a flourishing digital ecosystem, and a strong pool of skilled professionals, according to BCG.

The nation makes up 16 per cent of the world's AI talent, placing it behind only the US, reflecting both its demographic advantage and strong STEM education system. Boston Consulting Group, in a report titled "India's AI Leap: BCG Perspective on Emerging Challengers", said India has a thriving AI ecosystem with over 600,000 AI professionals, 700 million internet users, and a surge of AI startups with over 2000 launched in the past three years.