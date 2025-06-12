Live
- NPCI, IDRBT join hands to bolster security for digital payments
- Halder Venture Limited FY25 overview: Standalone profit soars 106%, revenue grows 19% amid strategic acquisitions
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
- Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP
- Gang-rape of minor in MP: Cong says case being suppressed
India’s AI market to triple to $17 bn by 2027
Highlights
New Delhi: The Indian AI market is expected to grow to over USD 17 billion by 2027, more than tripling its current size, driven by increased...
New Delhi: The Indian AI market is expected to grow to over USD 17 billion by 2027, more than tripling its current size, driven by increased investments in enterprise technology, a flourishing digital ecosystem, and a strong pool of skilled professionals, according to BCG.
The nation makes up 16 per cent of the world's AI talent, placing it behind only the US, reflecting both its demographic advantage and strong STEM education system. Boston Consulting Group, in a report titled "India's AI Leap: BCG Perspective on Emerging Challengers", said India has a thriving AI ecosystem with over 600,000 AI professionals, 700 million internet users, and a surge of AI startups with over 2000 launched in the past three years.
Next Story