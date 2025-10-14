Infosys Kicks Off Annual Appraisals as Employees Anticipate Long-Overdue Salary Hikes in 2026

Infosys has officially launched its annual performance review cycle, igniting fresh hopes among employees for long-awaited salary hikes in 2026. According to an internal email from the company’s HR department, staff have been asked to complete their self-assessments by October 17, 2025.

For many employees, this appraisal season holds more weight than usual. After a stretch of modest or delayed pay revisions, the workforce is eagerly looking forward to meaningful raises this time. “This is a routine exercise, but we hope the company will give us a raise this time, unlike last year,” an Infosys employee told a popular publication.

A Pattern of Delays and Modest Increments

Infosys operates on an October-to-September performance cycle, with ratings typically finalized by January and revised salaries rolled out in June. However, over the past few years, this timeline has seen frequent delays.

During the previous appraisal for FY24, the company rolled out salary hikes in two phases — January and April 2025. Employees up to the JL5 level, including team leads, received their increments in January, while JL6 and above had to wait until April. Even then, hikes were 5–10% lower across levels compared to the previous cycle announced in November 2023.

The 2023 pay revision had itself followed a difficult year when Infosys froze salary hikes for FY22 to conserve cash amid uncertain market conditions — a decision that dampened employee morale. With over 3.23 lakh employees worldwide, Infosys’ appraisal outcomes are seen as a bellwether for the broader Indian IT sector.

Emphasis on Self-Reflection and Future Goals

In this year’s review, the company has encouraged employees to highlight their key achievements, challenges, and measurable outcomes over the past year. The HR communication also emphasises setting future development goals and aligning them with career aspirations.

“This is your opportunity to reflect on your key efforts, outcomes, challenges, achievements, and set future-ready goals,” the company wrote in the internal email.

Performance ratings will determine salary hikes, categorised under levels such as “met expectations,” “commendable,” and “outstanding performance.”

Industry-Wide Appraisal Momentum

Infosys isn’t the only IT major in review mode. Its closest rival, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has also begun its appraisal cycle. According to an internal note from Chief Human Resources Officer Sudeep Kunnumal, TCS rolled out hikes for employees at the C3A level, effective September 2025, with top performers securing double-digit salary increases.

What Lies Ahead

All eyes are now on Infosys’ Q2 FY26 earnings, scheduled for October 16, as analysts believe the company’s financial performance could influence the scale of upcoming salary revisions.

For thousands of Infosys employees, the question remains — will 2026 finally bring the long-awaited raises they’ve been patiently expecting?