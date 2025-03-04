iOS 18.4 Beta 2: Exciting New Features, Visual Intelligence, and Fresh Emojis

Apple has rolled out the second developer beta for iOS 18.4, bringing several new features and refinements ahead of its expected public launch in April. This latest update, identified by build number 22E5216h, enhances user experience with improvements in AI-driven capabilities, notification management, and accessibility options.

Expanded Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro

One of the standout updates in iOS 18.4 beta 2 is the expansion of the Visual Intelligence feature to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Initially available only on the iPhone 16 series, this advanced camera function enhances focus and recognition of key elements in the environment. Users can access it via the Camera Control button.

Customisable Priority Notifications

Building on the Priority Notifications feature introduced in the first beta, Apple now allows users to select which apps receive prioritised alerts. This AI-powered functionality helps users manage notifications more efficiently by ensuring that important alerts remain prominent. The customisation option is available in the Settings app.

Control Center Enhancements

The Control Center receives further updates, particularly for Siri and Apple Intelligence features. New toggles, including “Talk to Siri” and “Visual Intelligence,” have been introduced for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. The “Type to Siri” function, first seen in iOS 18.1, remains available for those who prefer text input over voice commands.

Apple Vision Pro App Arrives for iPhone

iOS 18.4 beta 2 also includes the “Apple Vision Pro” app, designed to help Vision Pro users explore spatial content, access guidance, and enhance their device experience. Alongside this, visionOS 2.4 beta 2 introduces the Spatial Gallery app, which consolidates spatial photos, videos, and panoramas into a single location.

New Emojis Added

This update also brings a fresh set of Unicode emojis, including a root vegetable, a sleepy face with bags under the eyes, a harp, a fingerprint, and a leafless tree. Additionally, the Syrian flag emoji has been updated to reflect the current design, and the Sark flag has been introduced. These additions were first previewed in the Unicode 16 release in May 2024.

Final Thoughts

With iOS 18.4 beta 2, Apple continues to refine its operating system by enhancing AI-driven features, improving user customisation options, and expanding emoji selections. Developers can access the beta now, while a public release is expected in the coming weeks.