iOS 18.4 Brings Apple Intelligence Support to India, Confirms Tim Cook

Apple is set to expand its Apple Intelligence support to Indian users with the upcoming iOS 18.4 update, which is expected in April. Initially launched with iOS 18.1, Apple Intelligence was only available in US English, later expanding to UK English and other regions. However, Indian users had to manually switch their language settings to access these features. Apple CEO Tim Cook has now confirmed that English (India) support is finally coming, eliminating the need for manual adjustments.

Apple Intelligence Support for India

During Apple’s recent earnings call, Cook emphasized India’s importance in Apple’s global expansion. The iOS 18.4 rollout will include localized English variants for India and Singapore, allowing users to seamlessly use Apple Intelligence in their native English without tweaking settings.

Cook also highlighted India’s rapidly growing tech market, calling it the second-largest smartphone market and the third-largest for PCs and tablets. To strengthen Apple’s presence, the company plans to open four more official Apple Stores in India, adding to the existing outlets in Mumbai (BKC) and New Delhi (Saket).

How to Use Apple Intelligence Before iOS 18.4

If you own an iPhone 16 or an iPhone 15 Pro, you can already access Apple Intelligence by changing your language settings:

Go to Settings > General > Language & Region. Select English (UK) or English (US) as your preferred language. Keep your region set to India (this does not affect functionality). Open Settings again, navigate to Apple Intelligence & Siri and enable Apple Intelligence.

With iOS 18.4, Indian users will no longer need this workaround, making AI-powered Apple experiences more seamless and intuitive.