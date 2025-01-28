Live
Just In
iOS 18.4: Siri Upgrades, Expanded Language Support, and New Emojis to Arrive in April
Apple's iOS 18.4 is set to launch in April with enhanced Siri features, expanded language support, and exciting new emojis.
Release Timeline
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to release iOS 18.4 in April. While beta testing has yet to begin, the update promises to enhance functionality for devices compatible with Apple Intelligence, including the iPhone 15 Pro models and the upcoming iPhone 16 series.
Enhanced Siri Features
iOS 18.4 will bring three key improvements to Siri, making it smarter and more context-aware:
1.Personal Context
Siri will utilize personal on-device data to streamline tasks like finding shared files or accessing critical information like a passport number. Apple's commitment to privacy ensures this feature processes data securely.
2.On-Screen Awareness
Siri will now act based on the content displayed on your screen. For instance, if you receive a text with an address, you can ask Siri to save it directly to a contact card, reducing manual effort.
3.App Integration
With enhanced app integration, Siri will let users complete tasks across apps effortlessly. From editing photos to saving drafts or sharing content, these updates aim to improve efficiency and usability.
Expanded Language Support
The update marks the beginning of Apple's efforts to expand Apple Intelligence language support globally. It will include languages such as Chinese, English (India), French, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, and more. This initiative is expected to make Apple's AI-driven features accessible to a broader audience worldwide.
New Emojis
Continuing its tradition of introducing new emojis with spring updates, Apple is expected to add a fresh batch in iOS 18.4. Users can look forward to fun additions like a fingerprint, harp, root vegetable, and a leafless tree, all approved by the Unicode Consortium. Apple's iOS 18.4 promises to enhance user experiences with smarter Siri capabilities, broader language support, and delightful emoji updates.