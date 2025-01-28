iOS 18.4: Siri Upgrades, Expanded Language Support, and New Emojis to Arrive in April

, a highly anticipated update that is expected to arrive in April. Packed with innovative features, this update will introduce significant upgrades to Siri, expanded Apple Intelligence language support, and the addition of new emojis. Here's a closer look at what's coming.

Release Timeline

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to release iOS 18.4 in April. While beta testing has yet to begin, the update promises to enhance functionality for devices compatible with Apple Intelligence, including the iPhone 15 Pro models and the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

Enhanced Siri Features

iOS 18.4 will bring three key improvements to Siri, making it smarter and more context-aware:

1.Personal Context

Siri will utilize personal on-device data to streamline tasks like finding shared files or accessing critical information like a passport number. Apple's commitment to privacy ensures this feature processes data securely.

2.On-Screen Awareness

Siri will now act based on the content displayed on your screen. For instance, if you receive a text with an address, you can ask Siri to save it directly to a contact card, reducing manual effort.

3.App Integration

With enhanced app integration, Siri will let users complete tasks across apps effortlessly. From editing photos to saving drafts or sharing content, these updates aim to improve efficiency and usability.

Expanded Language Support

The update marks the beginning of Apple's efforts to expand Apple Intelligence language support globally. It will include languages such as Chinese, English (India), French, German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, and more. This initiative is expected to make Apple's AI-driven features accessible to a broader audience worldwide.

New Emojis

Continuing its tradition of introducing new emojis with spring updates, Apple is expected to add a fresh batch in iOS 18.4. Users can look forward to fun additions like a fingerprint, harp, root vegetable, and a leafless tree, all approved by the Unicode Consortium. Apple's iOS 18.4 promises to enhance user experiences with smarter Siri capabilities, broader language support, and delightful emoji updates.