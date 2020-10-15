iPhone 12 Series India Pre-Order Details Disclosed

iPhone 12 series iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order details in India have been disclosed just days after their official launch. While the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will go up for pre-orders from October 23, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders will start from November 6. iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders timeline is very similar to the pre-orders scheduled in markets that include the US, UK, Australia, China, Japan and Germany. Though, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will go on pre-orders in the first set of countries from October 16 and will go on sale beginning from October 23.

Apple has disclosed the India pre-order details for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max on its official website. During the launch, Apple announced that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro would go on sale in India from October 30. However, it didn't make any announcements about the pre-orders.

The India availability of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max is still unknown. However, it is likely to line up with the release date decided for the US and other leading markets that is November 13.

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max price details in India

iPhone 12 mini price in India starts at Rs. 69,900 for the base 64GB storage variant. Though, the 128GB storage model of the iPhone 12 mini cost around Rs. 74,900, while its 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 84,900.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12, is available at Rs. 79,900 for the 64GB, whereas its 128GB and 256GB storage models are priced at Rs. 84,900, and Rs. 94,900, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro price is fixed at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB storage variant, whereas its 256GB storage model cost Rs. 1,29,900 and the high-end 512GB storage option is available at Rs. 1,49,900.

To conclude, the iPhone 12 Pro Max comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB and 512GB storage options are priced at Rs. 1,39,900 and Rs. 1,59,900, respectively.