Live
- Dairatul Maarif in Hyderabad preserves the Bhagavad Gita in Arabic
- Tata Harrier EV vs Harrier Diesel: Is the Rs 1 lakh premium justified?
- ED seizes property worth Rs 15.78 crore in J&K's Patnitop hill station
- Poco F7 vs F7 Pro: Why Poco F7 offers better value for money
- Nothing, Samsung, Motorola & more; Top 5 smartphones launching next week
- The 90's Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala passes away
- Govt sets up task force to roll out India Energy Stack for digital push to power sector
- Neuralink showcases mind-control gaming: Sixth brain chip implant sparks global awe
- iPhone 17 Pro dummy leak hints at bold camera redesign, 12GB RAM and A19 Pro Chip
- Congress lost power due to its neglect of backward classes: Union Minister
iPhone 17 Pro dummy leak hints at bold camera redesign, 12GB RAM and A19 Pro Chip
iPhone 17 Pro dummy leak reveals new rear camera layout, 12GB RAM, A19 Pro chip, and improved charging—major upgrades coming in Apple’s next flagship.
Fresh leaks surrounding the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro have set social media abuzz, revealing a bold redesign of its rear camera system and significant internal upgrades. A dummy unit of the highly anticipated device has surfaced online, giving enthusiasts a glimpse into what Apple may have in store for its 2025 flagship.
Popular tipster Majin Bu posted images of the iPhone 17 Pro dummy on X (formerly Twitter), showing a revamped rear layout. The device still features a triple-camera setup, similar to last year’s iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. However, all three sensors are now housed in a larger, horizontal strip. An LED flash is positioned in the top-right corner, and a LiDAR scanner—now accompanied by its own LED—also appears in the module.
The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to include substantial performance enhancements, including up to 12GB of RAM across all models—Apple’s biggest RAM upgrade yet. Rumors suggest the phone will be powered by the Apple A19 Pro Bionic chip, and come equipped with two 48MP cameras and one 12MP sensor on the back.
Battery life improvements and support for faster wired and wireless charging are also anticipated—features that users have long requested.
Adding to the hype, a user claimed to have spotted the iPhone 17 Pro in the hands of a fellow passenger during a test flight to Bangladesh, though the authenticity of that sighting remains unverified.
As Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the official launch, these leaks offer the clearest look yet at what could be a significant leap in design and performance for the iPhone lineup.