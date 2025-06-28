iPhone 17 Pro dummy leak hints at bold camera redesign, 12GB RAM and A19 Pro Chip

Fresh leaks surrounding the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro have set social media abuzz, revealing a bold redesign of its rear camera system and significant internal upgrades. A dummy unit of the highly anticipated device has surfaced online, giving enthusiasts a glimpse into what Apple may have in store for its 2025 flagship.

Popular tipster Majin Bu posted images of the iPhone 17 Pro dummy on X (formerly Twitter), showing a revamped rear layout. The device still features a triple-camera setup, similar to last year’s iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. However, all three sensors are now housed in a larger, horizontal strip. An LED flash is positioned in the top-right corner, and a LiDAR scanner—now accompanied by its own LED—also appears in the module.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to include substantial performance enhancements, including up to 12GB of RAM across all models—Apple’s biggest RAM upgrade yet. Rumors suggest the phone will be powered by the Apple A19 Pro Bionic chip, and come equipped with two 48MP cameras and one 12MP sensor on the back.

Battery life improvements and support for faster wired and wireless charging are also anticipated—features that users have long requested.

Adding to the hype, a user claimed to have spotted the iPhone 17 Pro in the hands of a fellow passenger during a test flight to Bangladesh, though the authenticity of that sighting remains unverified.

As Apple enthusiasts eagerly await the official launch, these leaks offer the clearest look yet at what could be a significant leap in design and performance for the iPhone lineup.