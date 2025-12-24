iPhone 18 Pro tipped for 2026 debut with major design, camera and performance upgrades

Apple may still be nearly a year away from unveiling the iPhone 18 series, but early leaks and supply-chain chatter are already painting a clear picture of what to expect from the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Expected to launch in 2026, the upcoming Pro models are shaping up to deliver meaningful refinements rather than a minor annual refresh, even as Apple is also rumoured to explore foldable devices around the same time.

One of the most noticeable changes could be in the phone’s design. While screen sizes are expected to remain similar to the current generation, the front of the iPhone 18 Pro may look cleaner and more immersive. Reports suggest that Apple could shrink the Dynamic Island by moving Face ID components under the display. If this materialises, users would get more uninterrupted screen space while still retaining the familiar Dynamic Island experience.

The rear design is also expected to see subtle but important changes. After mixed reactions to the two-tone finish on the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple is reportedly planning a more unified look for the iPhone 18 Pro. Better colour blending between the aluminium frame and glass back is expected, along with new colour options such as Coffee Brown, Purple, and Burgundy. While these shades are not confirmed, they hint at Apple’s continued push toward bolder Pro finishes.

Under the hood, performance is expected to take a significant leap. The iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to debut Apple’s A20 Pro chip, reportedly built using a 2nm manufacturing process. Paired with advanced WMCM (Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module) packaging, the new processor is expected to deliver faster performance, improved power efficiency, and stronger on-device AI capabilities. This could translate into smoother gaming, quicker photo processing, and more responsive AI-driven features.

Camera upgrades are once again expected to be a major highlight. The most talked-about rumour is the introduction of a variable aperture main camera. Unlike fixed-aperture systems, a variable aperture would allow the camera to adjust light intake based on the scene. This could give users more creative control, whether shooting portraits with background blur, balanced everyday photos, or sharp landscapes and group shots.

Battery life is another area where Apple appears ready to push further. After introducing its largest-ever iPhone batteries in the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be slightly thicker and heavier to accommodate an even larger battery. While details about the smaller Pro model are limited, Apple may extend battery improvements across both variants.

Apple is also expected to refine its Camera Control button. Initially introduced with touch-sensitive gestures, the feature received mixed feedback. For the iPhone 18 Pro series, Apple is reportedly working on a simplified version that focuses on ease of use, potentially removing complex touch gestures.

Finally, connectivity upgrades are on the cards. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature Apple’s in-house C2 modem, continuing the company’s move away from Qualcomm. The new modem is expected to improve efficiency while delivering reliable 5G performance.

Together, these seven upgrades suggest Apple is focusing on refinement, performance, and practical improvements that matter most to users, setting the stage for a well-rounded Pro upgrade in 2026.