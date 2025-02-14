iPhone SE 4 Launch: Apple’s Budget Flagship to Debut on February 19

Apple is gearing up for a major launch event on February 19, and speculation is high that the tech giant will introduce the much-awaited iPhone SE 4. This expectation stems from a recent post by Apple CEO Tim Cook on X (formerly Twitter), hinting at a new addition to the Apple family. His teaser, accompanied by a cryptic video, has fueled rumours that Apple’s latest mid-range device is finally ready to debut.





Reports have suggested that Apple has been working on a new affordable iPhone for months. While some leaks hint at the name iPhone SE 4, others suggest it might be called iPhone 16e. Regardless of its final branding, this smartphone is expected to bring notable upgrades in both hardware and design. Here’s everything we know so far.

iPhone SE 4: Expected Specifications

The biggest highlight of the iPhone SE 4 is its Apple A18 chipset, the same processor expected to power the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Built on a 3nm process, this chipset will provide better efficiency and performance, although it will be slightly less potent than the A18 Profound in the Pro models. One of the most exciting additions is the rumoured support for Apple Intelligence, making the iPhone SE 4 Apple’s most affordable AI-powered smartphone yet.

Apple is also expected to introduce a modernized design. According to industry expert Mark Gurman, the iPhone SE 4 will resemble the iPhone 14, featuring a flat-edge aluminium and glass build. Unlike its predecessors, which had a compact form factor, this model is rumoured to feature a 6.1-inch display, similar to the iPhone 16 series. However, unlike its flagship counterparts, the iPhone SE 4 is not expected to include Dynamic Island. Instead, it will retain the classic notch, which was first introduced with the iPhone X.

Another notable design change is the inclusion of the Action Button, first seen on the iPhone 15 Pro and rumoured to be standard across the iPhone 16 lineup. Additionally, Apple will likely continue its transition to USB-C, replacing the old Lightning port.

Camera & Photography Capabilities

The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to feature a single 48MP camera, a significant upgrade from previous SE models. Apple might also incorporate Fusion Camera Technology, which could allow optical-quality zoom up to 2x focal length, improving the overall photography experience for users. While it won’t match the multi-camera setups of the Pro models, it will still offer substantial improvements in image quality and low-light performance.

Availability & Expected Pricing

As confirmed by Tim Cook, Apple will officially launch the iPhone SE 4 on February 19. However, details on its availability are yet to be announced. Apple typically opens pre-orders within days of launch, with deliveries following soon after.

Regarding pricing, leaks suggest the iPhone SE 4 will fall within the ₹50,000 – ₹60,000 range in India and around $499 in the US for the base model. However, these figures remain unofficial until Apple makes a formal announcement.With its affordability, AI capabilities, and modern design, the iPhone SE 4 will be one of the most exciting mid-range smartphones in 2025.